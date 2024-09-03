Long Island

Long Island fisherman bit by shark he hooked

The man was bit in the process of trying to unhook the shark he caught, officials said

By NBC New York Staff

A Long Island fisherman is recovering after being bit in the arm Tuesday afternoon by a shark he hooked, according to officials.

The fisherman hooked a shark on the fishing pier at Shell Creek Park, brought it to land to unhook it, and was bit in the arm in the process, a town of Hempstead spokesperson said.

The initial call came into officials at 2:22 p.m. from the location in Island Park.

Nassau County police took the man to a local hospital and said he is expected to survive.

It's not clear if the shark was thrown back into the water or how severe the man's injuries were from the bite.

Long Island
