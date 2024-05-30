Masked man throws lit firework into 7-Eleven on Long Island

Authorities are looking for a man in dark clothing and a face mask who they say tossed a single lit firework into the middle aisle of a 7-Eleven on Long Island, sparking a fire and store damage, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident late Wednesday at the 7-Eleven on Elmont Road in Elmont, according to Nassau County police. The explosion from the firework did damage surrounding shelves and merchandise, however.

Police say in addition to the man in dark clothing, they're looking for two other men at the scene. All three were last seen running westbound on Hoffman Avenue. They're wanted for criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.