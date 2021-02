A frightening Sunday morning on a Long Island pond had a happy ending for Lucky and his owner thanks to some quick work by the local fire department.

Police and fire units rushed to Grant Park in Nassau County for a report of a dog that had fallen into the "partially frozen pond" around 9 a.m.

Rescue swimmers from the Hewlett Fire Department were able to reach the Golden Retriever struggling to stay afloat.

Lucky was taken to a nearby animal hospital for evaluation.