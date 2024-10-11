Long Island man had enough fentanyl in home to kill 3.5 million people, DA says

A 43-year-old Long Island man has been indicted on drug trafficking and other charges after law enforcement seized cocaine, 33 pounds of narcotics and enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people from his Bellport home, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said Friday.

The man was arraigned on the charges, which also include criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, earlier this week. He was ordered held on $200,000 cash or $800,000 bond.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the top count in the indictment, operating as a major drug trafficker.

According to investigators, they executed a search warrant for the Sunburst Lane home on Sept. 25.

Investigators allege a large amount of fentanyl was found on a nightstand in the man's bedroom, which is next to a room occupied by his two young children. Cocaine also allegedly was discovered hidden in a trap behind a backyard shed.

Authorities also allegedly seized around $80,000 in cash, a drug ledger and kilo presses, including one with plates used for bricks of fentanyl and cocaine stamped "COVID-19."

“The amount of deadly narcotics seized in this operation is staggering. There was enough fentanyl here to kill every man, woman, and child on Long Island,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “This case underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug operations that threaten our communities.”