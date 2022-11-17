Long Island Elementary Students Create Their Own Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kids in one Baldwin elementary school are giving the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade floats a run for their turkey.

At Brookside Elementary, second graders are working with kindergartners on creating balloons for their own Thanksgiving day parade. Teachers say it’s a mix of engineering, art, and collaboration under the guise of fun.

“They’re having fun which is what kids should be doing while learning,” said kindergarten teacher Jessica Piccarillo.

Second-grade teacher Lauren Maywald said she paired the kids up by their interests, with second graders acting like mentors for their younger counterparts.

“They worked together, used materials to decorate and create the balloons,” said Maywald. “children learn so much from student-centered learning…you remember it so much more”

The kids drew a parade route in the hallway, labeled Central Park West, Columbus Circle, Herald Square and the final stop: Macy’s.

Second grader Kennedy Dulin created a pilgrim turkey float and said “ my favorite part of the project was to see it all together.”

Kindergartner Sharad Stevenson said he enjoyed creating his Sonic the Hedgehog float.

Using green screen technology, the kids were able to see their creations on the virtual streets of New York. Maywald said, “ it’s something so many people can enjoy this time of year when we are giving thanks for so much.”