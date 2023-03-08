Long Island Driver Who Fled Scene of Deadly 7-Vehicle Pileup Arrested, Police Say

A 29-year-old Long Island man has been arrested in connection with a deadly seven-vehicle pileup from which he allegedly ran last week, authorities say -- and they allegedly caught him with a stolen car.

Suffolk County police say investigators identified Christopher Macri, of Copiague, as the man who fled the scene of the March 4 crash on Sunrise Highway in Holbrook. It happened shortly before dawn last Saturday.

Officers located Macri Wednesday in Copiague in what they say was a stolen vehicle. The 29-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, as well as grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly stealing the vehicle in the same community a day earlier, police said.

The circumstances of Saturday's pileup remain under investigation, but detectives had been investigating it as a seven-vehicle crash during which a man was killed and another man, allegedly Macri, ran away.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Responding officers found a mess of vehicles and injured drivers. The man who died was identified as Kelvin Saula-Bueno, a 22-year-old from Bay Shore. Three other drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Macri, who had been driving a 2012 Mazda at the time of the crash, is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.