Long Island Driver Wanted for Running From Deadly 7-Car Pileup

A multi-vehicle crash in the middle of the night shut down a Long Island highway and left one man dead, local police said Saturday.

The Sunrise Highway was closed around 4:30 a.m. after a collision involving seven vehicles blocked the road between Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard in Holbrook.

Responding officers found a mess of vehicles and injured drivers. At least three people were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

Saula-Bueno Kelvin, 22, of Bay Shore, died after sustaining injuries in the crash, police said.

Two other drivers were not hurt, but the seventh, the driver of a 2012 Mazda, ran from the crash site. Police were still looking for the person hours later.

There were no passengers in any of the involved vehicles, according to police.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.