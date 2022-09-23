Long Island

Long Island Dog Handler Charged in Animal's Hot Car Death

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

An animal trainer on Long Island is facing charges two months after the 3-year-old dog in her care died after it was kept inside for more than five hours on a scorching summer day, officials announced Friday.

Milton, the black Labrador Retriever, was left inside a hot van back in July when temperatures reached 90 degrees, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

The dog's trainer, the woman responsible for his care, has allegedly refused to tell detectives what she was doing during that time period.

The 3-year-old lab served as a trained guide dog to Michelle Krupa, who is legally blind and has lost 98 percent of her hearing due to Usher syndrome. Krupa had sent Milton to the Guide Dog Foundation to be trained when his handler, Jodi Myers, left him inside the van.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Krupa's husband said she was crushed when Milton died over the summer, causing her to lose a large part of her security and independence.

Milton was a Labrador Retriver and a trained guide dog to Michelle Krupa, who is legally blind and has lost 98 percent of her hearing due to Ushers disease.

Krupa had sent Milton to the guide dog foundation to be trained when his handler, Jodi Myers, left the dog inthe van inside a crate.

News

Eric Adams 1 hour ago

NY Supreme Court Rules Vaccine Mandate Invalid for NYPD Union Members; City to Appeal

Ferdinand Marcos Jr 1 hour ago

Philippines President's Motorcade Attacked by Protesters on Upper East Side

Milton's husband said she was crushed when Milton died and had lost a large part of her security and independence.

"He meant more than life to her," Thomas Krupa said. "They had given her a sensibility that she could go out and Face the world without any questions."

Myers was arrested on Wednesday on animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter -- both misdeameanor charges. She's due back in court next month.

The Guide Dog Foundation said they assisted with the investigation but did not say if Myers still worked at the organization.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandanimal abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us