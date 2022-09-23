Long Island Dog Handler Charged in Animal's Hot Car Death

An animal trainer on Long Island is facing charges two months after the 3-year-old dog in her care died after it was kept inside for more than five hours on a scorching summer day, officials announced Friday.

Milton, the black Labrador Retriever, was left inside a hot van back in July when temperatures reached 90 degrees, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

The dog's trainer, the woman responsible for his care, has allegedly refused to tell detectives what she was doing during that time period.

The 3-year-old lab served as a trained guide dog to Michelle Krupa, who is legally blind and has lost 98 percent of her hearing due to Usher syndrome. Krupa had sent Milton to the Guide Dog Foundation to be trained when his handler, Jodi Myers, left him inside the van.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Krupa's husband said she was crushed when Milton died over the summer, causing her to lose a large part of her security and independence.

Milton was a Labrador Retriver and a trained guide dog to Michelle Krupa, who is legally blind and has lost 98 percent of her hearing due to Ushers disease.

Krupa had sent Milton to the guide dog foundation to be trained when his handler, Jodi Myers, left the dog inthe van inside a crate.

Milton's husband said she was crushed when Milton died and had lost a large part of her security and independence.

"He meant more than life to her," Thomas Krupa said. "They had given her a sensibility that she could go out and Face the world without any questions."

Myers was arrested on Wednesday on animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter -- both misdeameanor charges. She's due back in court next month.

The Guide Dog Foundation said they assisted with the investigation but did not say if Myers still worked at the organization.