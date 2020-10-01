Diocese of Rockville

Long Island Diocese Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Following Wave of Abuse Lawsuits

NBC Universal, Inc.

A diocese on Long Island is filing for bankruptcy protection to deal with legal expenses that stemmed from multiple sexual abuse lawsuits.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre says it needs Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure and to help facilitate settlements to dozens of sexual abuse victims who filed sexual misconduct lawsuits under the state's Child Victims Act.

“We believe that this process offers the only way to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for everyone involved, including abuse survivors whose compensation settlements will be resolved by the courts,” Bishop Barres said in a statement.

Local

gas tax 4 hours ago

NJ Gas Tax Hike of Nearly 10 Cents Per Gallon Goes Into Effect Thursday

meteor 5 hours ago

Flash in Dark Sky Seen Across Northeast Region Was Probably Meteor, Expert Says

Last year, the diocese filed a legal challenge arguing that the Child Victims Act that loosened statutes of limitations on molestation cases violates the New York state constitution.

Back in 2018, the diocese agreed to pay claims to more than 200 sex abuse victims, before the Child Victim Act was passed and even more lawsuits were filed.

Rockville Centre is not the first to seek bankruptcy protection under the weight of sexual misconduct lawsuits. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester was the first to do so in New York.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Diocese of RockvilleChild Victims Act
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us