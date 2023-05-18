Long Island Dance Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Students

A 30-year-old Long Island dance teacher has been arrested on child sex crimes that involve two students at his school, police said Thursday.

Jordan Viscomi, an instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale, befriended 15- and 16-year-old girls who were taking classes at the school, Suffolk County cops say. Over a period of three days in April, he allegedly engaged both of them in live video chats and texts, where sexual content was exchanged.

Viscomi was arrested Wednesday for allegedly using a child in a sexual performance in those cases. Further investigation led to more charges: six counts of the former, plus four counts each of promoting a sexual performance by a child and disseminating indecent material to minors. He is also accused of child endangerment.

The 30-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip court later Thursday. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The dance school couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8552.