Long Island county warns of rising cases of whooping cough

As students on Long Island get ready to head back to school this week, there's a new warning about whooping cough.

Cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, are on the rise in Suffolk County. The county health department said a majority of its 108 new cases are in school-aged children and their parents who attend school districts throughout the area.

The department points out that most of the cases have been mild in those who have been vaccinated. To their knowledge, no one has been hospitalized.

"With so many respiratory illnesses currently circulating, some for which there are no treatment, we wanted to make sure that parents know that pertussis, also called whooping cough, can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early," said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott.

The respiratory tract infection is highly contagious -- the most common symptoms are cough, nasal congestion and fever.

Whooping cough has the potential to cause serious illness to people of all ages, but babies especially. Half of babies under 1 typically needed to be hospitalized if they catch whooping cough.

Cases of whooping cough have reportedly been on the rise for years. New York recorded nearly double the number of cases in 2022 from the previous year.

Anyone who believes they have contracted pertussis should get in touch with their doctor.