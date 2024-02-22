Long Island county bans transgender athletes from competing with girls at sports facilities

In a move that a local official said was done to battle so-called "bullying" from people born biologically male, a Long Island county is banning transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports at their facilities.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the new ban at a Thursday morning press conference. It will take effect immediately.

"There’s too much bullying going on of biological males trying to inject themselves in female sports," Blakeman said, surrounded by supporters and young girls. "It’s wrong and it’s a form of bullying."

The executive order bars transgender athletes from competing against girls at all 100 sports facilities run by Nassau County, including ball fields and ice rinks. It is believed to be the first ban on transgender participation in sports on a county-wide level in the U.S.

"This is a matter that concerns the integrity, fairness and safety of women's sports," said Samantha Goetz, a former high school athlete and current county legislator. The mother of two argued it’s a matter of fairness for female athletes, who can't compete physically with biological males.

"There is no training I could have engaged in to compete against a biological male," Goetz said.

Blakeman argued that transgender athletes don't belong on the same field as girls, adding that he has been considering instituting the ban for months.

When asked by reporters what spurred such a ban to be enacted, Blakeman could cite no examples of such a thing occurring in Nassau County. Neither could the executive director of the agency that oversees high school sports in the county.

"We have not had any issues with transgender athletes participating in section 8 athletics...no complaints, and I’m not sure that there are any," noted Pat Pizzarelli, of the Nassau County Public High School Athletic Association.

Team USA defender Becky Sauerbrunn describes herself as an “introvert,” but she proudly steps out of her comfort zone to advocate for causes she finds important, from trans inclusion to gender equity.

Protestors outside the county office building condemned Blakeman's action as illegal, discriminatory and unnecessary. They accused Blakeman of playing politics with the lives of vulnerable transgender kids.

A former high school athlete from Suffolk County who is now transitioning to become a woman said such a ban would take away any sense of community and cohesion for transgender athletes.

"We lose learning about each other and how to become closer," the individual said. "There’s no reason to separate us and create division."

LGBT Network CEO Robert Vitelli said the order "sends a message to trans kids that they don’t belong."

A legal challenge is expected, but an unapologetic Blakeman believes his executive order will withstand any test.

"I know of no policy in the state to strike that down and I would encourage all elected officials to join us to protect girls and women," Blakeman said. "Probably if you polled most women athletes, they would be 100% behind us."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in later Thursday, accusing Blakeman of bullying transgender kids and saying her office would enforce state laws designed to protect children. That message was echoed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said her office is reviewing the state's legal options.

"This executive order is transphobic and deeply dangerous. In New York, we have laws that protect our beautifully diverse communities from hate and discrimination of any and every kind," James said in a statement.