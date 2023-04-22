Long Island Cops Search for Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter Reported Missing

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter reported missing on Long Island are the focus of an ongoing police search.

Authorities from Suffolk County say Alexandra Hill and her daughter, Chloe Sokolinksi, were last seen leaving the girl's father's house on Erik Drive. That was 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The East Setauket woman and her kid were reported missing Friday, prompting an alert from the county's police department. They may be headed for New Jersey where family live, police say.

Hill could be driving a 2010 red Honda Accord with New York license plate LBH 7040.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911.