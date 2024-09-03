Body found along road on Long Island, police say

A body was found along a roadside on Long Island, according to police, sparking a law enforcement investigation.
The body was found just before noon on Monday along Nassau Road in Huntington Station, Suffolk County Police said.
Detectives responded to the scene, and crime tape was seen up along a stretch of the road as evidence was collected.
Further information was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York