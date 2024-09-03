Long Island

Body found along road on Long Island, police say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York | Chopper 4

A body was found along a roadside on Long Island, according to police, sparking a law enforcement investigation.

The body was found just before noon on Monday along Nassau Road in Huntington Station, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives responded to the scene, and crime tape was seen up along a stretch of the road as evidence was collected.

Further information was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

