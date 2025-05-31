Long Island beach shuts down to prevent high school skip day chaos

A popular summertime spot on Long Island did not allow anyone on the shore after police were called about scores of students potentially heading there as part of an unofficial skip day at schools nearby and in New York City.

Long Beach police drove up and down the boardwalk after the city announced the beach was closed to the public on Friday.

"This morning, NYPD school safety reached out to us and letting us know three schools in Queens were heading in our direction," said Rich DePalma, the acting police commissioner for Long Beach.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said once they learned Friday was an unofficial cut day for many schools in Nassau County and NYC, they closed the beach and called county police, MTA police and state police for help,

"Took away fun for the kids, something they always look forward to doing, a traditional thing. They took it away," said Long Beach resident Michelle Nedric.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The decision to halt students from heading to popular summertime spot came after thousands of kids gathered on a beach there in June 2024 for a skip day. That party got out of hand, resulting in a teen getting shot near the boardwalk and shots ringing out at the train station.

Officials said then: never again.

"We want people to come enjoy our beach...Enjoy yourself but senior cut day is not the day to come to Long Beach," said City Council President Brendan Finn.

It's not the only tri-state spot where a crackdown has occurred. In Seaside Heights, New Jersey, officials also had to close the boardwalk after large gatherings occurred over Memorial Day weekend. Three separate stabbings were also reported over the holiday weekend.

Long Beach officials want to stop the party before it gets out of hand. But beachgoers were divided over the city’s latest move.

"I say, let the kids party open the beaches. Let them come out and have a good time. They’re gonna use it as a learning experience and hopefully stay safe," said Jared Ell, who was visiting Long Beach on Friday.

The city said the beach will reopen to the public Saturday morning in time for the weekend. The official first day when the beach is open and beachgoers will be charged is June 20.