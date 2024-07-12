Another Long Island beach closes due to high bacteria levels in water

Just days after two Long Island beaches were closed due to bacteria levels found in the water, another beach was ordered to close as well.

Amityville Beach was closed to swimming on Thursday. Suffolk County officials said the beach would remain closed until bacteria levels have gone down, though it was not clear when that might occur.

It comes after two other beaches — Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Bayport Beach in Bayport — were closed on Tuesday for the same reason, according to the county.

The county health commissioner, Dr. Gregson Pigott, said swimming in the bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Meanwhile, in Westchester County, two beaches at Mohegan Lake that were closed Tuesday as a result of the harmful algae bloom remained closed as of Friday. The swim areas at Mohegan Colony Association and Mohegan Beach Park District, the only county-regulated beaches on the lake, were closed as a "precautionary measure," according to Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

"Harmful Algae Blooms are more prevalent during hot days when water temperatures rise, leading to increased bacteriological growth rates," Dr. Amler said.

The county said that the beaches will reopen when the algae completely clears out of the swimming area, which will be tested further in coming days.

In New Rochelle, Hudson Park East Beach was closed Thursday after high bacteria levels were found there as well.

There were also beaches up in Putnam County closed as well due to algae blooms. Those beaches include:

Barger Pond Beach

Carraras Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Jackson Beach, at Putnam Lake

North Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Singers Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Warren Beach, at Putnam Lake

Officials said the algae bloom can be different colors, including blue-green, green, yellow, brown or red.There also may be scum at the water's surface or at the shore line. An algae bloom can also look like paint was spilled on the water, the county's department of health said.