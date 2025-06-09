Long Island

The going rate for an assassin? NY man allegedly offers $100K and 10 acres of land

The alleged Nassau County murder-for-hire plot included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home

By Pei-Sze Cheng

A Long Island man is facing two felony charges for an alleged murder-for-hire plot that included burner phones, a promise of land in India, and a clandestine drive-by of the victim's home.

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Nassau County man spent a week communicating with a "hired assassin" as part of an effort to kidnap and eventually murder someone else in the county.

As part of the deal, prosecutors say the man wanted to hire a contract killer for a payment of $100,000 and ten acres of land in India.

Talk quickly turned to action when officials believe the 48-year-old met with the "assassin" on June 5. That's when he turned over four cellphones and $7,000, according to the court documents.

One the same day, the man allegedly provided photos of the victim's home in Nassau County and of the person's car.

Then, on June 7, authorities accuse the 48-year-old of meeting up with the "assassin" and driving past the intended victim's home.

The man from Dix Hills now faces charges of conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

This story is developing.

