Jersey Shore town warns of weekend pop-up party after similar gatherings led to chaos

Word of a pop-up party in a Jersey Shore city has officials and business owners on alert, with cease and desist letters getting sent to organizers in order to prevent any chaos the city has seen from similar gatherings in the recent past.

Long Branch alerted the community of a possible pop-up party planned for this weekend. In a statement Mayor John Pallone said that the city "will not tolerate these unsanctioned pop-up parties. Our Police Department, along with county and state agencies, have been extremely successful in finding those who create and share these posts. We will identify and hold responsible anyone who does not follow the law."

Officials have said the party is being advertised on social media for Saturday. Three promoters have already been identified and sent the cease and desist letters from the city. Police are expected to increase patrols in the area, and could impose a curfew if any sort of chaos erupts.

"People in the building warned us, so we’re gonna leave. Spend the weekend somewhere else with family because I don’t want to risk it," said Daniella Santomo, who was visiting from Florida.

Long Branch has seen these types of parties before, most notably in 2022 when crowds ran rampant and police in tactical gear arrived, with the beach left trashed. More than 5,000 people showed up in that incident and more thna a dozen people were arrested.

It comes just weeks after pandemonium and violence hit Ocean City, where a teenager faces attempted murder charges.

The city put out warning on Thursday that pop-up parties of that nature are illegal, cautioning anyone who shares and promotes the event could face criminal charges.

For those heading to the beach, prepare for all bags and coolers to be checked as well before getting allowed onto the sand.