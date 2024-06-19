Long Beach officials warn of possible unauthorized gathering less than a week after crowd chaos, shooting

Less than a week after a chaotic scene in Long Beach with fights and gunfire in the streets, the city's manager is warning of another potential "unauthorized beach gathering" Wednesday.

"The City of Long Beach is aware of, and actively working to cancel, another unauthorized beach gathering promoted on social media planned for this afternoon at Long Beach Boulevard," Long Beach Manager Daniel Creighton said in an automated alert. "Out of an abundance of caution, I would ask that residents enjoy the beach away from this location."

Creighton said the city is working the state, MTA, and county officials to provide resources. LIRR and NICE service in the area will be monitored and suspended as needed, Creighton said.

Creighton said police officers will be actively patrolling the boardwalk Wednesday. But the city's message to people planning to attend the gathering: stay away.

On June 13, more than 2,000 teens showed up as part of a "Senior Cut Day" outing. Swarms of kids from multiple schools had gathered on Long Beach for "a day of fun in the sun," as some said, that was advertised on social media. But arguments started to cause disruptions, according to police. Long Beach police called in Nassau County authorities and MTA police to help clear the sprawling group, which spilled the fist-fare into the streets.

Police say fights broke out in the streets when officers tried to clear a busy beach of more than 2,000 teens on Long Island. Romney Smith reports.

Soon after, a shot rang out just off the boardwalk. Police said a 16-year-old boy suffered a chest injury. He was taken to a hospital and authorities said early Friday he is expected to make a full recovery.

Moments later, multiple shots were fired at the Long Beach LIRR station. The city said that two males were taken into custody as a result of the incidents, including a 15-year-old boy who was charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and other gun charges.

Jarring video shows the crowd and police response the moment a gun goes off. Police crouch behind an ESU vehicle, their hands on their service weapons as teens take off running. Later, officers with long guns are spotted at the scene.

People who were there described a fright.

"A lot of people were in the streets, people were getting trampled over. It was really concerning," said Rowan Campbell, from Valley Stream.

Large beach events will continue to need a permit, which thursday's gathering did not have.

“Unpermitted gatherings of groups larger than 100 people is illegal and punishable not just by imprisonment, but the organizers will be held responsible for the City’s cost to police, disperse and clean up any such event,” said Creighton. “I promise you, those costs are substantial."

The city council announced new measures to try and prevent similar incidents from occurring, including making passes required every day in order to access the beach, effective immediately. Passes were previously only required on weekends and holidays until June 27.

Keeping the beach closed from dusk until dawn will now occur everyday, the city announced. The city manager will also have the authority to close any portion of the beach or boardwalk at his discretion.

“Long Beach is a safe City and we plan on keeping it that way,” said Long Beach City Council President Brendan Finn. “What we witnessed yesterday and what our citizens endured is unacceptable...The social contract appears to be falling apart. It seems to be a trend in America and may be in New York City, but it won’t be a trend here in Long Beach."