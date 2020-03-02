MCC

Lockdown at High-Profile NYC Federal Jail Stretches Into Fifth Day; No Gun Yet Found

The Metropolitan Correctional Center currently houses disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti and one-time informant Lawrence Ray

By Jonathan Dienst

Sexual Misconduct Epstein Suicide Watch
Mary Altaffer/AP (File)

The Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan remains on lockdown, defense lawyers say, four days after officials received information that a gun could have been smuggled inside.

The federal lockup was initially put on lockdown Thursday, but as of Monday afternoon federal officials say they are still searching for a possible firearm that found its way into the facility. However, searches of the center have not turned up a weapon, keeping the security measure in tact for another day.

Multiple defense lawyers told News 4 New York they had been unable to gain access to their clients through Monday afternoon. The MCC did not return inquiries for comment. The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment "as the matter is under investigation."

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 21 hours ago

Manhattan Woman, 39, Is NYC’s First COVID-19 Case; Husband’s Test Results Are Pending

Coronavirus Feb 26

Map: Watch the Coronavirus Cases Spread Across the World

Defense attorneys also said their clients have been restricted to their cells during the lockdown, not able to leave their cells to even shower.

The MCC has been under scrutiny since accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell.  Two BOP officers were later arrested for allegedly forging documents that they had checked on Epstein, when prosecutors said the guards were sleeping and shopping on their computers. The have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The MCC currently houses celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who is accused of stealing from client Stormy Daniels and separately was convicted of shaking down Nike. Lawrence Ray, the one-time informant against former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik who is now accused of sexually abusing college aged girls, is also currently at the MCC. Ray has denied the allegations.

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was also housed at the MCC before his conviction.

It was not clear how long the search and the lockdown at the MCC were set to last. The BOP says about 700 inmates are housed at the MCC.

This article tagged under:

MCCNew York City
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us