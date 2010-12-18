Loca Holiday Shopping Trends

Crowds seemed a little light at Queens Center Mall for a Super Saturday, typically the 3rd busiest shopping day of the year. There was almost a casual air to most shoppers.



Despite the sales some people weren’t necessarily here to shop.



That’s not what retailers had in mind – especially since many analysts if increased their projections, forecasting even better totals than originally expected, but the approach to shopping is changing.



Many stores are opening earlier and earlier – some like the Toys 'R Us in times square aren’t even planning on closing until chistmas eve.

