Loca Holiday Shopping Trends

By Glenn Zimmerman

Crowds seemed a little light at Queens Center Mall for a Super Saturday, typically the 3rd busiest shopping day of the year. There was almost a casual air to most shoppers.

Despite the sales some people weren’t necessarily here to shop.

That’s not what retailers had in mind – especially since many  analysts if increased their projections, forecasting even better totals than originally expected, but the approach to shopping is changing.


Many stores are opening earlier and earlier – some like the Toys 'R Us in times square aren’t even planning on closing until chistmas eve.
 

