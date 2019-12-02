NYPD officers busted a man with an AK47 and rounds of ammunition at his home in Queens, police say.

NYPD News announced on Twitter that officer from the 101st Precinct in Queens seized the assault rifle on Friday, with help from anti-crime, field intelligence and patrol officers.

"While most people were starting their holiday shopping, officers from the @NYPD101Pct in Queens were getting this AK47 off our city streets," it said, with a photo of the seized gun.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Joshua Gonzalez at his home on Beach Street in Far Rockaway. Charges include criminal possession of a machine gun, reckless endangerment, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a loaded weapon.