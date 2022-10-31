Over two years into the coronavirus pandemic, millions of patients around the globe are suffering from the lingering symptoms of long COVID, while doctors still search to find answers for treatment.

About 1 in 5 adults may develop a health condition related to a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study by the CDC. For those ages 65 and up, the chances of having a post-COVID complication are greater at 25%.

Living with COVID for the Long Haul is a seven-part episodic series that further looks into the mystery surrounding long COVID.

Episode 1: ‘New Public Health Dilemma': Long COVID Symptoms, Risks & Unknowns

NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino sits down with medical experts and long-haul patients to find out what is long COVID, who is more prone to suffer from the disease and how are patients recovering from the illness.

Episode 2: ‘Patients Are Frustrated': Long COVID Poses Bumpy Road to Recovery

Hospitalization and death rates may be low amid the pandemic, but for patients undergoing the long-lasting impacts of the virus, there’s still little light at the end of the tunnel. NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino takes you inside Staten Island Univ. Hospital post-COVID clinic.

Episode 3: ‘Burning From the Inside Out': 2 NYC Long Haulers Say They Can't Shake These Symptoms

Fatigue, memory loss, and anxiety are just a few lingering symptoms from the first encounter with COVID-19 in 2020 for NYC residents, Kevin Devine and Matt Boyd, who share their incredible stories of survival with NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino.

Episode 4: ‘Know That It's Real': NYC COVID Long Haulers Share Message of Unity

Two New York City residents battling long COVID share their unique experiences with the lingering condition to provide a sense of hope for other long haulers or people who may be enduring similar symptoms. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino catches up with Matt Boyd and Kevin Devine on post-COVID conditions.

Episode 5: U.S. Democrats Rally to Expedite Long COVID Care

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a long-hauler himself, along with other members of Congress, aims to boost care for long COVID patients through legislation while opening up on his own journey. NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino sits down with Sen. Kaine and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Episode 6: Actress Alyssa Milano Details Long COVID Battle: ‘Every Symptom Imaginable'

Actress Alyssa Milano still struggles with lingering symptoms, such as fatigue, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, over two years since recovering from an acute COVID-19 infection. NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino checks in with Milano who details her experience as a long hauler.

Episode 7: NYC Tackles Long COVID with Three ‘Centers of Excellence'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams along with NYC Health + Hospitals has opened three COVID-19 Centers of Excellence located in the hardest-hit communities in the pandemic. NBC New York’s Linda Gaudino sits down with Dr. Ted Long on the services available for long-haul patients.

