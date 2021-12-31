LIVESTREAM: Watch the 2022 Ball Drop in Times Square

The year 2021 is finally coming to an end.

As many chose to celebrate at home due to rising COVID-19 cases, a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators came from across the country and the world to watch the ball drop in Times Square. You can join them virtually by watching the livestream above.

(You can also catch the stream on YouTube if you want to cast it onto your devices.)

What else can you expect to see Friday night as New York City rings in 2022?

At 10:30 p.m. EST, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will co-host a 2-hour special "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party," on Peacock and NBC.

Rap artist and actor LL Cool J was supposed to be among the performers taking the stage in Times Square, but announced he would pull out of the event because he had tested positive for COVID.

Just after midnight, incoming mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to take his oath in Times Square. He expressed hope Thursday that 2022 would be “a new beginning of our resiliency.”