Little Boy, 4, Killed in Dad's Bronx Scooter Collision with Car

A young child is dead after a collision between a scooter and a car sent him flying Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Bailey Avenue and West 193rd Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section. The boy was the passenger on a two-wheeled scooter driven by his father when it collided with a car.

The boy was taken to St. Barnabas and pronounced dead on arrival. His father was not injured.

Police say the driver of the car remained on scene. His brother-in-law told reporters the driver attempted CPR on the child before paramedics arrived.

Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the scooter and to one side of the car.

