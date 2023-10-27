Listing for NJ home for sale comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms — and a cemetery

Here's one way to ensure a prospective homeowner can make certain they'll have quiet neighbors.

A real estate listing in New Jersey has a one-of-a-kind feature, which comes just in time for Halloween amid the height of the spooky season.

The newly renovated home in Delaware Township, in Hunterdon County, is a former church that dates back to 1829, when it was the Locktown Christian Church, according to the video included in the listing on the Sotheby's Realty website. It is now listed as a single-family home with modern upgrades.

It comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large great room with high ceilings that appears to have formerly been the church's main congregation area. It also has "endless views of preserved farmland," along with more than an acre of property.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And on that sizeable parcel of land? Just your very own cemetery dating back to the 19th century on two sides of the home. Any possible buyer will need to be OK with sharing, because they'll be sharing the property with the former congregants in the midst of their eternal rest.

The listing states that "care of the sacred grounds will be the responsibility of the homeowner," so they'll get to know their new neighbors pretty well.

"On a scenic country road, you would never know charming river towns and Flemington were so close by," the listing reads. "Perfect for artists, writers, musicians or simply those wishing to escape to rural peace and quiet. Live in a one-of-a-kind space and become the steward of this piece of history, this home can truly be your sanctuary. Bring your vision!"

The house is listed for $650,000, according to Sotheby's.