LIRR Timetable Changes at Penn Station Start Monday

Construction work is back on track at Penn Station.

Long Island Rail Road commuters should be prepared for schedule changes that start Monday, Jan. 6 and last until Sunday, March 8.

Amtrak's work to renew infrastructure at Penn Station will temporarily take Track 14 out of service.

LIRR riders should expect changes to seven morning trains and six evening trains.

The affected branches include Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Long Beach, Port Washington, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma.

Amtrak owns and operates Penn Station.

The MTA posted the new timetables here.