LIRR ticketing machines working after brief outage

The transit agency did not say what caused the problem

By NBC New York Staff

Long Island Rail Road App
Operations are running smoothly again on the Long Island Rail Road.

Ticketing machines were down systemwide Saturday morning, the MTA announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Riders were instructed to buy their train tickets through the TrainTime app or once they get onboard the train.

"Those buying tickets onboard the train will not be charged the higher onboard fare," the post read. "We will update you once ticket machines are running again."

The transit agency did not say what caused the problem.

A spokesperson said the machines were back up and running roughly an hour later.

