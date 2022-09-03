LIRR

LIRR Service Resumes After Train Fatal Crash With ‘Unauthorized' Car on Tracks

A collision between a Long Island Rail Road train and a vehicle left one person dead Saturday morning, transit officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. after an "unauthorized" vehicle entered onto the tracks west of Huntington Station, an MTA Police Department spokesperson said.

A person inside the vehicle died as a result of the crash, but there were no reported injuries to anyone on the train, the spokesperson added.

Port Jefferson Branch service was suspended for several hours Saturday morning between Hicksville and Huntington as officials investigated the incident and cleared the scene. Service resumed roughly three hours later.

