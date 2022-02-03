Lincoln Center to Offer New Choose What You Pay Tickets & Free Shows

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts looks to make a big splash this spring with free performances while introducing a new "choose what you pay" model for ticketing, similar to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The spring season begins on Feb. 27 and runs until June 15. Public performances return to the community space, David Rubenstein Atrium, this March, while the American Songbook starts mid-April.

All events at the David Rubenstein Atrium are free, first-come, first-serve.

"Our spring consists of more than 70 events from February through June with civic activations like community blood drives, and artistry from across disciplines and from every corner of NYC. We're also excited to reopen the David Rubenstein Atrium, which has been largely closed since the pandemic began," said Leah Johnson, Lincoln Center's EVP/Chief of Communications, Marketing and Advocacy Officer, to NBC New York.

Programs offered like the Passport to the Arts and Lincoln Center Moments are also at no charge to guests with advanced sign-up.

The American Songbook series will be held in the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse and welcome international artists with a range of styles, such as pop, musical theater, classical, rock and jazz.

For these performances, Lincoln Center is exploring a new model where audiences can decide what price is right for individuals. The goal is to make shows more inclusive for the community.

We are making our spring offerings more accessible. We’re committed to helping break down as many barriers to participation in the performing arts as possible and we know one barrier for many can be costly​. For the first time, all of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts spring activations are free or Choose What You Pay—starting at $5, Leah Johnson

EVP/Chief Communications, Marketing and Advocacy Officer, Lincoln Center

With this new ticketing method, the suggested price is set at $35.00 with options to pay more or less. The minimum ticket price is set to $5, including a glass of wine with purchase.

All guests are required to show proof of full vaccination, completing the final series of COVID-19 vaccine doses at least 14 days before entry.

If eligible by the Centers for Disease Control, visitors must present proof of a booster shot, as well. Face coverings are required to be worn during indoor performances.