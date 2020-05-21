Limited Mass, No Choirs: NY Archdiocese Plans Restricted Return to Worship

Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of New York may look very different when they re-open for worship, with strict restrictions on the number of attendees and their contact with others.

That's according to a proposal the archdiocese released Thursday, one it says is designed to comply with CDC recommendations and help get houses of worship open again as soon as possible.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already permitted religious gatherings of up to 10 people as of Thursday. But that's a far step from the full reopening of religious facilities, for which there is still no timetable.

"We believe that public worship can continue to take place safely in an era of social distancing," the archdiocese said in the introduction to its "Faith Forward" plan.

The three-page plan covers virtually all aspects of church life, from Mass attendance (no more than 25 percent of a church's capacity), to liquid contact (empty holy water and baptismal fonts, dry communion), to music (yes to cantors, no to large choirs) and even collections (no passing baskets from person to person, but ushers can use baskets with long handles).

The archdiocese says it wants to be grouped in with Phase 2 of the state's staggered reopening approach, which includes professional and retail services. As of yet, its territory has not even entered Phase 1, suggesting any reopening would still be weeks away.