Lightning, Severe Winds Threaten Parts of Tri-State Friday

The warmth and humidity around the tri-state could stir up some lightning and damaging winds for parts of the region on Friday.

Occasional showers can be expected throughout the morning but thunderstorms will roll through, mainly in the north and west, by the afternoon. The severe weather threat also makes hail and tornado a possibility, Storm Team 4 says. Temperatures will sit around 80 degrees Friday.

The gloomy conditions will continue into the overnight before clearing out Saturday morning. However, the humidity will stick around. Highs on Saturday could reach the mid 80s.

Temperatures will then drop again by Sunday, possibly bringing the high down by 10 degrees, and it will stay mild and dry until the middle of next week.

