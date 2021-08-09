Light Art Festival to Illuminate Brooklyn Sky This Fall

What to Know A free festival is coming to illuminate the Brooklyn sky with light art -- aiming to bring culture and hope back to the city after months of hardships.

A free festival is coming to illuminate the Brooklyn sky with light art -- aiming to bring culture and hope back to the city after months of hardships.

Running nightly from October 7 to 9, Illumination NYC will be free and open to all. The festival, which will be located underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge in Brooklyn, will showcase artwork from NYC X Design’s Ode to NYC, a tribute to the city's five boroughs from the creative community.

The founders of the festival say that their mission is to "unite people of all ages through light-based installations and technological wonders". Through this light festival the organizers aim to be a visual beacon of hope and inspiration after a year-long pandemic and its related challenges facing New York City.

"Born in DUMBO, Brooklyn in the traditions of DUMBO Arts Festival, Illumination NYC aims to fill a void on the community cultural calendar by welcoming local artists and curating unique visual experiences to the neighboring public. In the spirit of Nuit Blanche and other successful night festivals, it intends to be appreciated after sundown," according to the festival's website.

The event will be spread out across two zones under the K Bridge park and will follow COVID protocol and guidelines. While the event is free to all, time slots must be reserved before entry on their website. Additionally there will temperature checks at the doors, mask will be mandatory, social distancing will be enforced and the staff will be regularly screened for COVID symptoms.