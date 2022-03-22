LI Woman Arrested in ‘Senseless' Manhattan Street Shove Death of 87-Year-Old Voice Coach

A 26-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of a beloved 87-year-old singing coach who was shoved from behind on a Manhattan sidewalk in what authorities described as a random "unprovoked and senseless" attack, authorities said Tuesday.

The arrest of Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, comes a day after the NYPD declared Barbara Gustern's case a homicide investigation and 12 days after the nighttime attack on a sidewalk near West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.

Cops had been looking for Pazienza for nearly two weeks, releasing clear surveillance footage from a subway station late last week as they sought to identify their suspect. The NYPD said she turned herself in Tuesday accompanied by an attorney, though the name of that attorney wasn't immediately clear.

Gustern was just steps away from her home, around 8:30 p.m. the night of March 10, when cops say a woman believed to be Pazienza attacked her. No words were exchanged before it. And the attacker just casually appeared to walk off afterward.

Gustern fell and hit her head, suffering traumatic brain damage from which she would not recover even if she survived, authorities and the woman's grandson said.

She ended up dying five days after the attack.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig delivered an impassioned plea last week as he sought the public's help "solving this disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City."

According to The New York Times, Gustern was an acclaimed singing coach who once helped train rock singer Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical "Oklahoma!" A neighbor said that Gustern used to perform on Broadway herself, along with her late husband.

Stephen Shanaghan, who owns Manhattan restaurant and theater Pangea, called Gustern a "sharp, clever seasoned New York person." Shanaghan said that Gustern had recently performed there, and that she had hoped to premiere a new cabaret show there.

"They sing and they tell stories, it's very heartwarming. And they've done several different shows here," Shanaghan said.

