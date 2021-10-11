LI Theater Cancels Show Over Alleged Racists Comments Lobbed at Cast Member

A Long Island theater canceled Sunday night's performance of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" following claims that racist comments were made toward one of its cast members.

The Engeman Theater in Northport reported that someone made racist comments outside of the theater following the matinee show Sunday.

Police say the victim did not want to file a report, but the department is still conducting its own investigation.

The theater decided to cancel the evening performance in response.

"We are disgusted that this happened and stand in strong support of all our cast, crew and staff. In light of the heartache felt by our entire organization, we are canceling tonight's performance," the theater posted Sunday.

The police department confirmed the report and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Upon being notified about the alleged incident, Northport Police Department officials immediately reached out to the theater requesting further information. It was relayed to NPD that the victim did not wish to file a police report," the department's Facebook page said.