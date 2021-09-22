LI School Bus Driver Faces DWI Charges After Falling Asleep at Wheel

A school bus driver on Long Island has been arrested after she was found slumped over the steering wheel on Monday.

Nassau County police say 29-year-old Mercedes Parada was clearly intoxicated when officers observed her in the driver's seat before 5 p.m. Monday in Hempstead. Responding officers reported that said they saw "multiple clues" indicating the presence of alcohol.

All the children were accounted for and safely released to their parents, according to police.

Parada was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child Under 15) under the Leandra Law, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.