LI Mom Arrested for Allegedly Striking 15-Year-Old With Her Car

A mother on Long Island is under arrest after police said she intentionally hit a teenager with her car.

Suffolk County Police said the Shirley woman approached a group of teenagers in a parking lot in Mastic Beach Friday morning to confront them about an "altercation" involving her child.

As the teens were leaving, the mom allegedly struck a 15-year-old in the group with her Honda Passport.

The 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, but was expected to recover.

Police said the mom was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene.