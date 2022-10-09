LI Mom Arrested for Allegedly Striking 15-Year-Old With Her Car

A mother on Long Island is under arrest after police said she intentionally hit a teenager with her car.
Suffolk County Police said the Shirley woman approached a group of teenagers in a parking lot in Mastic Beach Friday morning to confront them about an "altercation" involving her child.
As the teens were leaving, the mom allegedly struck a 15-year-old in the group with her Honda Passport.
The 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, but was expected to recover.
Police said the mom was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene.
