LI Man Stole 3 Cars in 3 Towns in Less Than 24 Hours, Cops Say

A Suffolk County man is in custody after police say he stole three cars in less than 24 hours, eventually being caught driving one of them out of a mall parking lot.

Claudy Fleury Jr., 25, of Wheatley Heights, faces a litany of charges including grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Cops responded to the Walt Whitman Mall Monday afternoon after a 911 caller said they'd spotted a car stolen from Southampton Town earlier in the day. Police saw Fleury getting into the 2017 BMW and arrested him just outside the mall grounds.

Authorities subsequently determined Fleury was also a suspect in the theft of two cars from parking lots Sunday afternoon, in Islip Terrace and East Northport. It was not immediately clear what happened to those cars.