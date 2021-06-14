LI Man Arrested After Deadly Quarrel Outside Luxury Dream Hotel in NYC

A 26-year-old Long Island man is in custody on murder charges after a deadly dispute outside a New York City luxury hotel early last Thursday.

Robert Johnson of West Babylon faces murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm charges in the death of Byron Morales, 25, of Brooklyn.

The NYPD previously said two men got into an argument in front of the Dream Hotel on West 16th Street just after midnight on June 10. That's when Johnson allegedly shot the man, later identified as Morales, in the torso.

He was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police say they don't believe the victim or the alleged shooter were guests at the hotel.