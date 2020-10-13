Crime and Courts

Long Island

LI Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor, Harassing Another: Police

Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl for three years, as well as harassing another underage girl, according to authorities.

Suffolk County police say they're searching for other possible victims following the arrest of 50-year-old Thomas Costas on Monday. Costas was taken into custody at his Huntington Station home and charged with course of sexual conduct against a child, stalking, and endangering the welfare of a child.

An 11-year-old girl and her family reported the years-long abuse to police last week, saying the girl had received "numerous inappropriate text messages" from Costas between January through July of 2020.

Local

The following day, a woman reported that Costas sexually assaulted her from September 2007 to June 2010 and she was between 10 to 13 years old at the time, according to police.

Police say Costas is a known acquaintance to the families of both victims but how he is connected to them is unclear.

Costas is expected to arraigned on Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a representative who can speak on his behalf.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators have asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact 631-852-8252.

