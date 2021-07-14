LI Couple Accused of Dumping Dozens of Rabbits in Woods: Suffolk County SPCA

What to Know A Suffolk County couple is facing charges after allegedly abandoning dozens of rabbits in a wooded area, the local SPCA announced.

Kathi Willi, 59, and William Melton, 52, of Woodlot Road, Ridge were arrested and charged Sunday with violations of animal abandonment, a misdemeanor, the Suffolk County SPCA announced Tuesday.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, said that on July 5, the SPCA was contacted by a rescue group, with a subsequent investigation leading to the arrest of the couple who were charged with 30 counts of abandonment of the domestic rabbits in a wooded area in Calverton.

Both Willi and Melton are scheduled to appear for the arraignment on July 30 in Central Islip.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately known.

"We would like to thank the Rabbit Rescue Groups for their intensive search both day and night. Several rabbits were found deceased and the live rabbits are presently being cared for by the rescue groups," the Suffolk County SPCA said.