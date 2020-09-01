LI Bar Is Taking Bets on Which City Will Have More Shootings Over Labor Day Weekend

The battle against gun violence has plagued every city across the country, and on Labor Day in particular, New York City usually has to contend with a higher than average number of shootings.

Now a bar on Long Island is making a game out of the violence, and the struggle to quell it.

Patchogue bar The Cliffton posted their sick game on Facebook, pitting NYC against Chicago. The chart is set up like a typical Super Bowl pool, with patrons picking the number of shootings each city will see, and winning money if they choose the right numbers. Beneath the scoreboard, it says "let the shooting sprees begin!"

Mayor Paul Pontieri called the wagering "foolish at best and disgusting at its worst because it isn't what we are about." Pontieri is urging the police and state liquor authority to get involved, given that gambling at the establishment is illegal.

The Long Island Chapter of the Brady Campaign Against Gun Violence has urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to get involved, noting the mayors of each city were also highlighted on the game chart.

"It's not going to be tolerated and it shouldn't be tolerated," Pontieri said.

It also isn't The Cliffton's first brush with controversy, either. In 2019, the bar posted a picture on Instagram making fun of a transgender patron. The bar was later made to apologize.

Attempts to contact the bar for comment were unsuccessful.