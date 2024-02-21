Bronx

Subway may have dragged human leg from Manhattan to Bronx, source says

Workers clearing snow near the tracks between 167th and 170th streets made the gruesome discovery around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Concourse neighborhood

By Marc Santia

Number 4 Subway train over Cross Bronx Expressway, Bronx, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Authorities investigating the grim discovery of a human leg along the No. 4 subway tracks in the Bronx over the weekend may have been dragged there from Manhattan, according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case.

Workers clearing snow near the tracks between 167th and 170th streets made the grisly discovery around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Concourse neighborhood.

The law enforcement source said Wednesday that investigators are looking into whether the leg may belong to a man who is believed to have fallen or committed suicide and was under a train in Manhattan's Fifth Precinct at some point.

No specific location was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

