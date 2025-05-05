LeBron James confirms knee injury, will miss Met Gala debut

LeBron James has been benched.

The 40-year-old Lakers all-star announced in dramatic fashion that he would have to sit out this year's Met Gala due to a knee injury he sustained last week. James confirmed the injury on social media only a few hours before he was expected to walk the carpet of the fashion industry's biggest night.

James had been named honorary chair of this year's event. He had been expected to join co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historic event!" James posted.

James got hurt in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo collided with him while throwing an aggressive screen.

James left the game briefly, but returned moments later to play the final 7:23 in the Lakers' 103-96 loss. James finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

This year's exhibit and dress code will focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style in menswear over the centuries, for the first time in more than 20 years. All of the hosts who will co-chair alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour are prominent Black men who have excelled in their respective industries.

The co-chairs and hosts of the 2025 Met Gala, along with Wintour, will be actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams.

Colman Domingo : The 55-year-old actor, who has won a Tony Award and Emmy Award, has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in each of the last two years for his roles in "Rustin" and "Sing Sing."

: The 55-year-old actor, who has won a Tony Award and Emmy Award, has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in each of the last two years for his roles in "Rustin" and "Sing Sing." Lewis Hamilton: The 40-year-old Hamilton is a race car driver who competes in Formula One for Ferrari. He is F1's all-time leader in wins and pole positions and has won a record-tying seven world titles.

The 40-year-old Hamilton is a race car driver who competes in Formula One for Ferrari. He is F1's all-time leader in wins and pole positions and has won a record-tying seven world titles. A$AP Rocky: A$AP Rocky is a rapper who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. The 36-year-old is in a relationship with Met Gala regular Rihanna, and the couple has two children, RZA and Riot.

A$AP Rocky is a rapper who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. The 36-year-old is in a relationship with Met Gala regular Rihanna, and the couple has two children, RZA and Riot. Pharrell Williams: Williams is a musician, producer and fashion designer. The 52-year-old has been nominated for 39 Grammy Awards and won 13, including three for Producer of the Year.

Williams is a musician, producer and fashion designer. The 52-year-old has been nominated for 39 Grammy Awards and won 13, including three for Producer of the Year. LeBron James: James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with more than 42,000 career points in his 22-year career. The 40-year-old has won four MVP awards and four NBA championships. James, of course, will not be in attendance for the Met Gala if his Los Angeles Lakers are still competing in the NBA playoffs.

What does the host of the Met Gala do?

The hosts of the Met Gala help organize the event by playing a role in selecting the theme, assembling the guest list, arranging the menu, promoting the fundraiser and other responsibilities. They're also usually the first to arrive on the red carpet.

What is the Met Gala host committee?

For the first time since 2019 there will also be a host committee, which according to The Met, features figures from the worlds of art, culture, fashion, film, music and sports.

This year's committee includes:

Athletes: Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson Filmmakers: Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Regina King

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee and Regina King Actors: Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald and Jeremy Pope

Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald and Jeremy Pope Musicians: Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000

Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000 Author: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Artists: Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker

Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson and Kara Walker Playwrights: Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Fashion figures: Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan and Olivier Rousteing

“I’m honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met," Usher said. "The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.”

When is the Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is on Monday, May 5.

What time does the Met Gala start?

Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

How do you watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala arrivals will be streamed live on Vogue.com and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Live coverage will also be available on E! and Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET with "Live From E!: Met Gala 2025."

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on NBC 4 on TV, on the NBC New York News streaming channel and in our NBC New York app.

