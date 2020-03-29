Coronavirus

Lawyer at Center of Earliest NY Coronavirus Cluster Goes Home From Hospital

Lawrence Garbuz was called "Patient Zero" by Gov. Cuomo

A lawyer from New Rochelle connected to one of the earliest U.S. coronavirus clusters has recovered sufficiently to go home from the hospital.

Lawrence Garbuz, who Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred to as "Patient Zero," had been in a New York City hospital in serious condition for much of March. But Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker confirmed Sunday that Garbuz has now gone home.

Garbuz was connected to a large cluster in New Rochelle, in suburban Westchester County, that included his family and people at his synagogue, as well as his Manhattan law office. The cases from that cluster grew to one of the largest in the nation.

As of Sunday morning there were nearly 60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, including more than 7,800 in Westchester.

At one point earlier this month, nearly every known case in New York was connected to Garbuz or to someone who had contracted the virus from him.

