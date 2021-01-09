Lawmakers Join Growing Call for Trump Impeachment Following Capitol Riot

Mayor Bill de Blasio scheduled a press conference Saturday morning to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

U.S. representatives were immediate in calling for Trump's removal following a violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

The mayor of New York City joins Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders who have once again called for action the removal of the president.

"Let our Congressional delegation show this country that we still have reasonable leadership and principled leadership and say, yes, this President should resign," Cuomo said at his Friday press briefing.

Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Carolyn Maloney stood alongside the mayor to denounce the mob's actions and president's involvement.

"We just went through one of the darkest days in American history," Maloney said. "What is even more shocking is the President of the United States instigated, lead, and abetted this insurrection."

House Democrats have already introduced plans to introduces Articles of Impeachment on Monday, with a vote as soon as Wednesday possible.

If Congress moves forward with an impeachment of Trump, he could be prevent from running for president again in 2024.