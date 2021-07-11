Last Manhattanhenge of 2021 Arrives Tonight. But Will the Skies Be Clear Enough to See?

If you missed the first opportunity this year to catch Manhattanhenge, tonight's appearance may not be the optimal second chance.

Storm Team 4 says clouds and a decent chance of rain showers will dampen the Instagram-able celestial display.

If you’re wondering what exactly Manhattanhenge is, it is a solar phenomenon that happens twice a year when the sun aligns perfectly with the midtown Manhattan street grid.

The infrequent event prompts New Yorkers to flood the streets to catch a glimpse and photograph the one-of-a-kind Big Apple sunset.

The best area to witness Manhattanhenge is along wide and clear cross streets in Manhattan, including:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

