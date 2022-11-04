These Are the 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots of All Time

You've probably heard by now about this running Powerball jackpot. It just broke a record, becoming the largest lottery prize ever seen in the world with an estimated $1.6 billion pot ($782 million cash).

Of course, we'll wait to see where that lands after taxes. In the meantime, here's a look at the top 10 jackpots in history.

In reverse order, the biggest U.S. jackpots won so far (including the one still on the line):

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

1. $1.6 billion (estimated), Powerball, Nov. 5, 2022 next drawing

You've got until 10 p.m. ET Saturday to get your tickets (most retailers cut off sales an hour before the 10:59 p.m. ET drawing) but you may want to get them early just in case. Just think about what you could buy with cash!

Wherever you end up buying your ticket, there are some oft-touted strategies when it comes to choosing your numbers. If you don't have your heart set on any digits in particular, we've got some tips. And if you do have your heart set on certain numbers, these strategies may make you reconsider. (Here are the Powerball game rules.)

NY Lottery

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania earned $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had dozens of drawings without a grand prize winner. Saturday's drawing will be the 40th draw in the jackpot run.

The $1.6 billion prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently estimated at $782 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.