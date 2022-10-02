Large Tree Crashes Down Onto Queens Home

A big tree was uprooted Sunday afternoon in Queens where it toppled over onto a two-story home causing unknown damage.

FDNY members responded to the Queens Village home on 92nd Road shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a tree falling onto a home and knocking down power lines.

The tree fell from its place rooted along the sidewalk out in front of the home. Damage estimates were not immediately known, but the tree appeared to only make contact with the front exterior of the home.

Officials did not report any injuries and the homeowner was working to the FDNY to figure out how to remove the tree.