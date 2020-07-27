Long Island

Large Shark Spotted Off Long Island Beach; May Have Chomped on Sea Skate

The shark was between eight and 10 feet long, according to town officials

By Pei-Sze Cheng

Sea Skate

One Long Island beach town ordered swimmers out of the sea after lifeguards spotted what they say is the biggest bull shark they've seen in at least four years.

Red flags were put up at Lido West Beach in Hempstead Monday morning after a lifeguard spotted the shark while paddling on a surf board. Officials say that beachgoers have since been allowed back in the water - but no deeper than waist level.

The shark is thought to be between eight and 10 feet long and hasn't been blamed for any attacks on humans. But officials say it may have taken two large chunks out of a sea skate that washed ashore.

Local

Coronavirus 43 mins ago

11 Colleges in NY, NJ, CT Cancel Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus 7 hours ago

More Than 2 Dozen Jersey Shore Lifeguards Test Positive for Virus

Hempstead police and the bay constables are now searching for the shark.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandHempsteadbeachesSharks!
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us